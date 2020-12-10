UPDATE 2-Euro zone stocks drop as ECB warns of slowing growth next year

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* ECB delivers stimulus as expected

* Euro zone banks drop, set for worst session in 6 weeks

* Johnson, von der Leyen push trade deal deadline to Sunday

* EU summit begins; 1.8 trillion euro package eyed (Updates after ECB President Lagarde’s press conference)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone stocks hit a two-week low on Thursday, with banks taking a knock after the European Central Bank forecast a slower rebound in growth next year even as it rolled out more stimulus measures to support the bloc’s pandemic-hit economy.

The STOXX euro zone index and Germany’s DAX fell about 0.8% to hit session lows after trading flat for most of the day.

Spain’s lender-heavy IBEX index led the losses, down 1.2%, while Italian shares lost 1%.

An index of euro zone banks slid 2.4%, on course for its worst session in six weeks.

The ECB increased the overall size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 500 billion euros, in line with market expectations and also extended the scheme by nine months to March 2022.

During a press conference, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said the bank expects the euro zone GDP to expand by 3.9% next year, slower than its September forecast of 5%. But growth is seen at 4.2% in 2022, above a previous projection of 3.2%.

“Central bankers have flooded bank balance sheets, but those funds are not flowing through the economy normally. In other words, the quantity of money is up but velocity is way down, muting the economic impact,” said Aaron Anderson, SVP of Research at Fisher Investments.

Lagarde added that the PEPP timetable could be reconsidered if needed.

“She basically took a bit away from the expected 500 billion (euros) expansion by saying all of it may not be spent,” said Bas van Geffen, an ECB quantitative analyst at Rabobank.

European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7%, while London’s blue-chip index continued to be buoyed by a pound hammered by Brexit trade deal uncertainty. The FTSE had briefly given up gains to trade flat after Lagarde’s comments before rising again.

A meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yielded no breakthrough with the leaders giving themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts.

Around $1 trillion in annual trade, currently free from tariffs and quotas, is at stake if there is no agreement by the end of the month when Britain leaves the bloc.

Meanwhile, the European Union summit began on Thursday with leaders likely to unblock a stalled 1.8 trillion euro ($2.18 trillion) package as Poland and Hungary appeared to be edging toward an agreement. ($1 = 0.8270 euros) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)