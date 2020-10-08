European stocks near three-week high as U.S. stimulus talks lift global mood

(Reuters) - European stocks hit a near three-week high on Thursday as investors globally pinned hopes on more U.S. stimulus even as coronavirus cases surged across the continent.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX closed 0.8% higher after making hesitant gains in morning trading.

The German DAX .GDAXI jumped 0.9%, also hitting its highest since mid-September, while France's CAC 40 .FCHI rose 0.6% and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.5%.

Helping Europe rally into the close, Wall Street indexes jumped as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus days after calling off talks on a more comprehensive deal.

However, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be no additional federal aid for U.S. airlines without a bigger relief package.

“It’s a sentiment driver for the market at the moment,” said Roger Jones, head of equities at London and Capital. “The market has become very fiscally orientated, yet the numbers provided can only provide a short-term boost.”

Beaten-down sectors such as banks .SX7P, oil & gas .SX8P and travel & leisure .SXTP were among the top gainers. But tech .SX8P and pharma .SXDP also offered support.

UK oil majors Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L gained over 2% with crude prices climbing above $43 a barrel on signs of supply shortages. [O/R]

Airline stocks also jumped, with British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L and Lufthansa LHAG.DE up 10.3% and 6.1% respectively.

The gains came even as COVID-19 cases surged across Europe, with more than 17,540 new daily cases recorded in the United Kingdom, while hospitals in the Paris region moved into emergency mode.

An upgrade by Goldman Sachs to "buy" helped German television network ProSieben PSMGn.DE jump 3.7%, while French ad firm Publicis PUBP.PA rose 2.0% after analysts said they expect it to outperform global peers in the third quarter.3.9

Spain's Telefonica TEF.MC gained nearly 3% after Reuters reported that it was in the final stages of negotiating a roughly 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) deal to build a fibre-optic network in Germany.