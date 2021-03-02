Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stocks benchmark fell on Tuesday after recording its strongest session in four months a day earlier as heavyweight mining and energy stocks retreated on weaker commodity prices.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% in early trading, following Asian markets into the red after China’s top banking and insurance regulator expressed caution over the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign markets.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 1% and 2% as crude prices dropped on worries about slowing demand in China. [O/R]

Oil and gas sector fell 1.4%, while miners declined 0.6%.

German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh shares, which have more than doubled in the past year, fell 4.6% even as the company reported fourth-quarter sales above market expectations.