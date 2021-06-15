Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus says trade deal avoids return to 'lose-lose' tariffs

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus welcomed a deal to call a truce in a transatlantic trade war on aircraft sales.

“From Airbus’s perspective we clearly welcome that,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told a previously scheduled news conference on Tuesday.

“Anything that levels the playing field in this highly competitive industry and avoids this terrible lose-lose proposition of tariffs (is) good,” he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

