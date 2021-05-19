European new car sales jump 256% y/y in April- ACEA

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - European car registrations soared in April, industry data showed on Wednesday, recovering from the low level reported last year when coronavirus lockdowns dragged down sales across the continent.

New car registrations rose by 256% year-on-year to 1,039,810 vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed.