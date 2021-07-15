Merkel calls flooding a catastrophe, promises government help

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media after a virtual "Summit of the Berlin process on the western Balkans 2021" in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the deadly flooding in her homeland a catastrophe on Thursday and said she was working with the nation’s finance and interior ministers to determine how the government can get help to those that need it.

Merkel, on a visit to Washington, told reporters that many countries have expressed solidarity and offered help. “Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland,” she said.