Dutch investigating whether record temperature reached

AMSTERDAM, July 25 (Reuters) - Temperatures in the Netherlands seemed to have topped 40 degrees Celsius for the first time on record on Thursday, but Dutch national meteorology institute KNMI said it would investigate measurements to make sure they were correct.

The KNMI reported a peak temperature of 41.7 C (107 degrees Fahrenheit) measured in the east of the country, smashing the national record of 39.3 degrees set the previous day.

But shortly after announcing the new record, KNMI told national news agency ANP it would investigate the measurements, as temperatures at the site had gone up “unbelievably fast” in the course of a few minutes.

Until Wednesday, the Dutch national heat record had stood at 38.6 degrees since the summer of 1944. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alison Williams)