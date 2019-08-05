Above-normal temperatures to continue in mainland Europe in Aug -The Weather Company

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mainland Europe could experience above-normal temperatures and dry conditions into August while eastern Europe, Scandinavia and western Russia should have cooler conditions, The Weather Company said in a report on Monday. The forecasts in the table below are relative to normal levels. The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors. REGION PARAMETER AUGUST SEPTEMBER OCTOBER UK & SOUTH Temperature Above Above Above SCANDINAVIA Solar Below Above Below Wind Above Below Above Precipitation Above in UK; Below Above below in S. Scandinavia GERMANY Temperature Above Above in north; Above below in south Solar Above Above Below Wind Near normal Below Above Precipitation Below in south; Above in SE; Above in NW; above in north below in NW below in SE SOUTHEAST EUROPE Temperature Above in west; Above in east; Below below in east below in west Solar Below Below Below Wind Above Above Above Precipitation Above Above Above IBERIA/FRANCE/ALPS Temperature Above Below Above Solar Above Above Above Wind Below Below Below Precipitation Below, except Below Below; except W. Spain W. Spain (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)