August 5, 2019 / 2:53 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Above-normal temperatures to continue in mainland Europe in Aug -The Weather Company

    LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mainland Europe could experience above-normal
temperatures and dry conditions into August while eastern Europe, Scandinavia and
western Russia should have cooler conditions, The Weather Company said in a report
on Monday.
    The forecasts in the table below are relative to normal levels.
    The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at
the commodities and energy sectors.
 REGION              PARAMETER       AUGUST           SEPTEMBER        OCTOBER
 UK & SOUTH          Temperature     Above            Above            Above
 SCANDINAVIA                                                           
                     Solar           Below            Above            Below
                     Wind            Above            Below            Above
                     Precipitation   Above in UK;     Below            Above
                                     below in S.                       
                                     Scandinavia                       
 GERMANY             Temperature     Above            Above in north;  Above
                                                      below in south   
                     Solar           Above            Above            Below
                     Wind            Near normal      Below            Above
                     Precipitation   Below in south;  Above in SE;     Above in NW;
                                     above in north   below in NW      below in SE
 SOUTHEAST EUROPE    Temperature     Above in west;   Above in east;   Below
                                     below in east    below in west    
                     Solar           Below            Below            Below
                     Wind            Above            Above            Above
                     Precipitation   Above            Above            Above
 IBERIA/FRANCE/ALPS  Temperature     Above            Below            Above
                     Solar           Above            Above            Above
                     Wind            Below            Below            Below
                     Precipitation   Below, except    Below            Below; except
                                     W. Spain                          W. Spain
 
 (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
