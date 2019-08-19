Company News
Europe to start heating season warmer than normal-The Weather Company

    LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Much of mainland Europe could experience above normal
temperatures as the heating season begins from October but weather models signal a
colder early winter across western and northern parts, The Weather Company said in a
report on Monday.
    The forecasts in the table below are relative to normal levels.
    The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at
the commodities and energy sectors.
 REGION              PARAMETER       SEPTEMBER        OCTOBER          NOVEMBER
 UK & SOUTH          Temperature     Above in         Above            Above
 SCANDINAVIA                         Scandinavia;                      
                                     below in UK                       
                     Solar           Below            Below            Below
                     Wind            Above            Above            Above
                     Precipitation   Below in north;  Below in north;  Above
                                     above in south   above in south   
 GERMANY             Temperature     Above            Above            Above
                     Solar           Below            Above            Below
                     Wind            Above            Below            Above
                     Precipitation   Above            Below            Above
 SOUTHEAST EUROPE    Temperature     Above            Above            Below in east;
                                                                       above in west
                     Solar           Above            Above            Above
                     Wind            Below            Below            Below
                     Precipitation   Below            Below            Below
 IBERIA/FRANCE/ALPS  Temperature     Below in west;   Above            Above
                                     above in east                     
                     Solar           Above            Below            Below
                     Wind            Above in north;  Above            Below
                                     below in south                    
                     Precipitation   Above in north;  Above in west;   Above
                                     below in south   below in east    
 
 (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)
