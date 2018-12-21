Northern Europe set for lower than normal temperatures Jan-March

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most of northern Europe will experience below-normal temperatures from January to March, with warmer, wetter and windier conditions in the south of Europe, The Weather Company said on Friday.

“December has been another in a long string of warmer than normal months across most of mainland Europe, but things appear to be changing heading into the New Year,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

“Our ... models have been consistently indicating a transition to a colder pattern across the northern half of Europe by January,” he said.

Meanwhile a wet and windy remainder of winter is expected in southern Europe, he said.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

JANUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

FEBRUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

MARCH:

Nordics – Colder than normal north; warmer than normal south

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans)