Northern Europe temperatures seen below normal December-February - The Weather Company

Most of northern Europe will experience below-normal temperatures from December to February, while there will be warmer, wetter and windier conditions in the south, The Weather Company said on Monday.

“November has been another in a long string of warmer-than-normal months across much of Europe, although the last 10 days of the month should be considerably colder, especially across northeastern Europe as cold, continental, easterly flow will set up,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

“The pattern change that is driving this colder weather is a bit of foreshadowing for the winter as a whole, as there are indications that this sort of high-latitude blocking may be more of a player this year, for the first time in many winters,” he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM IBM.N, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

DECEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal northwest; colder than normal southeast

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal east, warmer than normal west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

JANUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

FEBRUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal south, colder than normal north