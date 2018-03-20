FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Northern mainland Europe to see colder than normal April-June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Northern mainland Europe and Scandinavia will experience colder than normal temperatures overall between April and June, The Weather Company said on Tuesday, with a cold start to spring set to linger into next month.

Southern Europe will see above average temperatures, it added.

“The second spell of unusual cold weather is ongoing, driven by an extended period of blocking,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

“As we head into April, most of our statistical/dynamical guidance suggests we will get at least one more big cold spell before the blocking pattern fades, with warmer and wetter weather confined to parts of southern Europe.”

APRIL:

Nordics – Colder than normal

UK – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

MAY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal west, cooler than normal east

UK – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal west, cooler than normal east

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal west, cooler than normal east

JUNE:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

Britain – Near normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal, except far north

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic Editing by Keith Weir)

