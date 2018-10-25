REFILE-Western Europe's November temperatures will be below normal-The Weather Company

(Fixes formatting of table; no change in text.)

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Western Europe will experience below-normal temperatures in November, The Weather Company said on Thursday.

“A first taste of winter is coming this weekend, with cold northerlies sending a chill across much of western Europe, although eastern/southern Europe will remain warm,” said Todd Crawford, the company’s chief meteorologist.

“However, as we head into winter it appears that the forces are aligning to produce the first cold winter in a while across northern Europe, with above-normal temperatures and stormy conditions across southern Europe,” he said.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

NOVEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

DECEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal west, colder than normal east

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

JANUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal