Start of Spring warmer and drier for Northern Europe - report

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Northern Europe will have a warm and dry start to the Spring, with more rainfall than normal falling towards the end of the season in May and June, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

“A warmer-than-normal temperature pattern is expected across Northern Europe along with cooler, wetter conditions across part of the south in April,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

“By May and June, we expect the warmest temperatures, relative to normal, to set up across the southern mainland, with cooler, wetter conditions developing across Scandinavia.”

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

APRIL

Nordics - Much warmer and drier than normal

Britain - Warmer than normal, near-normal rainfall

Northern mainland - Warmer and drier than normal

Southern mainland - Slightly warmer and wetter than normal

MAY

Nordics – Slightly warmer than normal, wetter than normal

Britain – Warmer and wetter than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer and drier than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, near normal rainfall

JUNE:

Nordics – Cooler and wetter than normal

Britain – Wetter than normal with near-normal temperatures

Northern mainland – Slightly warmer and wetter than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer and wetter than normal