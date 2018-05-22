Warm June in Nordics, Britain before cooling down - The Weather Company

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Northern mainland Europe and Scandinavia will experience warmer than normal temperatures in June before some regions cool down in July, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

“After the incredible stratospheric polar vortex split during the late winter, the pattern reversal this spring has been rather striking, with low pressure dominating the pattern in the far North Atlantic,” said Dr. Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

“The dominant summer pattern over the past decade has been for higher pressures over the North Atlantic and lower pressures over northwest Europe, resulting in cool, wet summers with the hotter and drier pattern across SE Europe.

“However, this pattern may not materialise until later in the summer this year, resulting in a nice start to the season across northwest Europe.”

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

JUNE:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except Iberia

JULY:

Nordics – Cooler than normal W, warmer than normal E

UK – Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Cooler than normal W, warmer than normal E

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

AUGUST:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

Britain – Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Cooler than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal