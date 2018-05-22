FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Warm June in Nordics, Britain before cooling down - The Weather Company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Northern mainland Europe and Scandinavia will experience warmer than normal temperatures in June before some regions cool down in July, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

“After the incredible stratospheric polar vortex split during the late winter, the pattern reversal this spring has been rather striking, with low pressure dominating the pattern in the far North Atlantic,” said Dr. Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company.

“The dominant summer pattern over the past decade has been for higher pressures over the North Atlantic and lower pressures over northwest Europe, resulting in cool, wet summers with the hotter and drier pattern across SE Europe.

“However, this pattern may not materialise until later in the summer this year, resulting in a nice start to the season across northwest Europe.”

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

JUNE:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except Iberia

JULY:

Nordics – Cooler than normal W, warmer than normal E

UK – Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Cooler than normal W, warmer than normal E

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

AUGUST:

Nordics – Cooler than normal

Britain – Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Cooler than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.