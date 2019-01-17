European energy bourse EEX saw record power futures, CO2 trades in 2018

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Trading of electricity futures and carbon emissions rights on the European energy bourse EEX rose to record levels last year, while the exchange also expanded globally, it said on Thursday. Leipzig-based EEX, part of Deutsche Boerse group, said its flagship power derivatives markets saw volumes rise by 36 percent to 4,385.5 terawatt hours (TWh), within which European futures increased by 19 percent. It benefited from a sustained upturn in power wholesale prices, both over-the-counter and on exchanges, in 2018 that also hit multi-year price highs. The boom was triggered by strong global fuels demand and political intervention in the EU carbon market to squeeze supply. "In 2018, we increased our volumes in almost every market. In addition, with the establishment of EEX Asia and the expansion of our offering in North America, we implemented further important steps to strengthen EEX Group's position as a global commodity exchange," said chief executive Peter Reitz. Last week, EEX's spot power unit EPEX SPOT reported an all-time record in its 2018 volumes ahead of group totals, citing market alignment and new partnerships. The EEX has established alternative contracts for Germany and Austria after a split of the previously joint market zone last October enforced by regulators. Overall, trading volumes in both markets taken together rose last year by 7 percent to 2,022 TWh. The purely German contract is the new European electricity benchmark. Gas trading on EEX, which spans much of western Europe and the Nordic countries, missed last year's record by 1 percent, due to a sharp fall in futures trading, it said. EEX CO2 trading more than doubled to 2,896 million tonnes, as the bourse carried out primary market auctions for the EU and widened its role in the secondary emissions market. EEX also trades agricultural and freight products. Below is a selection of key trading volumes, allowing for rounding errors. 2018 2017 Yr-Yr change Power derivatives 4,386 TWh 3,217 TWh + 36 pct Power total* 4,962 TWh 3,761 TWh + 32 pct Gas spot 1,111.2 TWh 828 TWh + 33 pct Gas derivatives 852 TWh 1,154 TWh - 26 pct Gas total 1,963 TWh 1,982 TWh - 1 pct Carbon 2,897 mln T 1,381 mln T + 110 pct (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)