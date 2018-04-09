German year-ahead power hits 3-month high on firmer coal, CO2

FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s year-ahead baseload power contract on Monday afternoon set a three-month high of 37 euros ($45.58) per megawatt hour (MWh), up 1.9 percent, tracking firmer fuels prices, especially of coal and carbon emissions rights.

* The contract, which is a European electricity benchmark, last hit 37 euros on Jan. 2, and has been supported over the past fortnight as EU carbon hit over 14 euros a tonne for the first time since 2012

* Traders cited CO2 covering needs by European manufacturers and global coal market demand. Coal is closely related to power prices in Germany, as it accounts for 40 percent of generation

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 was up 2.2 percent at $79.1 a tonne, a level last seen a month ago

* European carbon emissions rights for December 2018 expiry were up 2.4 percent at 13.3 euros ($1 = 0.8118 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)