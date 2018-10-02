Belarus' biggest food retailer Eurotorg to list in London in coming weeks - sources

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Belarus’ biggest food retailer Eurotorg is planning to list its shares in London in the coming weeks in the first international listing from the former Soviet republic, sources familiar with the matter said.

Around $300 million worth of shares are slated to be sold, one of the sources said, adidng the offering will take place in the form of global depositary receipts and may launch with a “registration document” filed to authorities in London as soon as next week.

Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are leading the listing, two of the sources said. The banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.