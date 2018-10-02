FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 2, 2018 / 4:38 PM / in an hour

Belarus' biggest food retailer Eurotorg to list in London in coming weeks - sources

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Belarus’ biggest food retailer Eurotorg is planning to list its shares in London in the coming weeks in the first international listing from the former Soviet republic, sources familiar with the matter said.

Around $300 million worth of shares are slated to be sold, one of the sources said, adidng the offering will take place in the form of global depositary receipts and may launch with a “registration document” filed to authorities in London as soon as next week.

Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are leading the listing, two of the sources said. The banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.