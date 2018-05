BRIEF-Belarus' Eurotorg says turned profit in 2017

May 3 (Reuters) - Belarusian supermarket chain Eurotorg says:

* Net profit in 2017 totalled 102.5 million Belarusian roubles ($53.1 million) after a net loss of 42.8 million in 2016

* Adjusted net profit rose to 113.2 million roubles from 30.4 million

* EBITDA increased 44.4 percent to 371.7 million roubles

* EBITDA margin rose to 9.5 percent from 7.1 percent

* Revenue increased 8.1 percent to 3.9 billion roubles

* Net retail revenue rose 5.7 percent at 3.6 billion roubles

* Like-for-like sales rose 1.1 percent

* Opened 47 stores on a net basis in 2017

* In October 2017 Eurotorg became the first Belarusian corporate to issue a Eurobond when it raised $350 million (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)