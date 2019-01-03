Italian government confident on Carige, monitoring situation "carefully" - Deputy PM

BELLUNO, Italy, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Italian government is monitoring troubled Banca Carige’s situation “carefully”, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank picked three administrators on Wednesday to take charge of Carige to save the struggling lender after it failed to raise new capital.

Asked whether Rome plans to intervene to help the lender, Di Maio said the government was confident about the situation, adding “for now we are monitoring it carefully ... I won’t say more”.