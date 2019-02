MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit said on Monday the European Central Bank has requested the lender a total SREP capital requirement of 13.57 percent at group level for this year.

ECB set a Pillar 2 requirement for the lender at 2.00 percent, UniCredit added. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)