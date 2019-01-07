Carige decree to provide state guarantees for bonds issued by bank - sources

ROME, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Italian cabinet will issue later on Monday a decree that provides state guarantees for bonds issued by Banca Carige, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A surprise cabinet meeting on the situation at Carige is due to start at 9.00 p.m. (2000 GMT).

The European Central Bank last week picked three commissioners to try to save the Genoa-based bank after the Malacalza family, Carige’s biggest stakeholder, blocked a share issue that was part of an industry-financed scheme to stave off a collapse. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)