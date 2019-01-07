Italy's economy minister met with Carige bank administrators - Ansa

ROME, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria met on Monday with the administrators running the troubled Banca Carige, state news agency Ansa reported citing ministry sources.

A ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week selected three commissioners to try to save the Genoa-based bank after the Malacalza family, Carige’s biggest stakeholder, blocked a share issue that was part of an industry-financed scheme to stave off a collapse. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)