Italy's economy minister will speak in parliament about Banca Carige

ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria will speak during question time in parliament on Wednesday about the government’s emergency decree to support the struggling Banca Carige, according to lower house’s Web site. Italy’s populist government this week set up a 1.3-billion-euro ($1.49 billion) fund to help Carige.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week put the Genoa-based bank under temporary administration after a failed attempt by investors to raise new capital.