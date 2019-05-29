Banco BPM CEO says no bank interested in Carige at present

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - No Italian bank is interested in taking over Banca Carige at present despite efforts by the ailing lender’s temporary administrators find a buyer for it, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna said on Wednesday.

Asked if Italian banks could be forced into rescuing Carige via a depositor protection fund, Castagna said he was not aware of any such plan.

Speaking at a meeting with the foreign press, Castagna also played down any possible interest for Monte dei Paschi di Siena , for which the government must also eventually find a buyer following a state rescue in 2017.

Castagna said that it would make no sense for Banco BPM, with a business which is 80% focused on northern Italy, to expand into different geographical areas. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, writing by Andrea Mandala, editing by Valentina Za)