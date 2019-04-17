Italy's BPER Banca will look at possible deals for growth, CEO says

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s BPER Banca will look at potential deals for growth, knowing it can rely on the support of top shareholder Unipol, the bank’s Chief Executive Alessandro Vandelli was reported as saying by ANSA news agency on Wednesday.

A bank’s spokesman later confirmed the statement to Reuters.

BPER, Italy’s sixth-largest bank, earlier this year agreed to buy the banking unit of Unipol, its top shareholder, for 220 million euros ($248.58 million). ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)