FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bankruptcy News
April 5, 2018 / 8:34 AM / in 21 hours

EU bank watchdog says lenders might face capital gaps after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone have about 100 billion euros ($122.6 billion) of bonds issued under British law that they might not be able to use as buffers to absorb losses after Brexit, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Thursday.

If no agreement is found between Britain and the EU on mutual acceptance of these outstanding bonds to absorb losses, euro zone banks will have to issue new bonds to cover likely capital gaps.

The watchdog, the Single Resolution Board, said the outstanding bonds have been issued by banks from several euro zone countries, including Italy, Germany, France and Finland. ($1 = 0.8155 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.