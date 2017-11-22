Euro zone regulators to set new binding capital targets for banks

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone regulators said on Wednesday they will impose binding targets on most of the bloc’s largest banks forcing them to raise their capital buffers within a maximum of four years.

The Single Resolution Board said it will set for the first time “binding targets for the majority of the largest and most complex banking groups” in the euro zone.

It did not name the banks that will be subject to the binding requirements, but estimated the shortfall at 117 billion euros ($137 billion) for a sample of 76 banks.

It also said that debt issued under the law of non-EU countries may not be considered as a capital buffer, a move that could invalidate loss-absorbing debt issued by euro zone banks under British law after Brexit. ($1 = 0.8513 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)