LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Banca Carige said on Monday it had approved capital-strengthening measures totalling 400 million euros ($450 million), including the issue of a subordinated bond which is convertible into shares.

The bank said the bond could be converted as part of a 400 million euro share issue which it plans to launch at a later stage. ($1 = 0.8889 euros)