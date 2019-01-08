EU Commission ready to discuss with Rome conditions of aid to Carige

BRUSSELS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in talks with the Italian government over an aid plan to troubled lender Banca Carige and is ready to discuss the conditions attached to the possible provision of financial help, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Rome approved on Monday a decree aimed at offering Carige access to a series of state-support options including recapitalisation.

"We take note of the adoption of the decree. We are in contact with Italy and stand ready to discuss with the Italian authorities on the availability and conditions of tools within the EU law framework," a spokesperson for the Commission said in an emailed statement.