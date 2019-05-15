Financials
Italy's Carige bank needs both EU and govt help -official

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - European Union authorities will have to step in along with the Italian government to help rescue struggling regional lender Carige, a top Italian official said on Wednesday.

“Government intervention is not enough. Action is needed at the European level,” cabinet secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is a senior member of the ruling League party, said told reporters when asked about the bank. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

