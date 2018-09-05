FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Carige's top investor asks court to block rival board nominee list

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malacalza Investimenti, the top investor in Banca Carige, said it had asked a judge to prevent a rival shareholder in the Italian bank to present its own list of candidates for the renewal of the board.

Carige shareholders are due to meet on Sept. 20 to appoint a new board and attempt to solve a governance crisis which has drawn complaints from European Central Bank supervisors.

Malacalza said the rival list presented by Raffaele Mincione had broken rules on regulatory authorisation needed to buy stakes in a bank that allow their combined holders to exert significant influence.

Mincione had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

