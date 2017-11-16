FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carige's top shareholder says ready to raise stake to 28 pct
November 16, 2017 / 4:37 PM / in an hour

Carige's top shareholder says ready to raise stake to 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malacalza Investimenti, the top shareholder in Banca Carige, said on Thursday it had asked regulators on Oct. 26 to be allowed to raise its stake in the troubled Italian bank to 28 percent.

Malacalza Investimenti, the investment vehicle of local businessman Vittorio Malacalza, owns 17.59 percent of Carige.

Carige said earlier on Thursday it had failed to finalise an underwriting accord with a group of banks for a vital 560 million euro share issue.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Mark Bendeich

