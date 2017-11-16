Carige's top shareholder says ready to raise stake to 28 pct

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malacalza Investimenti, the top shareholder in Banca Carige, said on Thursday it had asked regulators on Oct. 26 to be allowed to raise its stake in the troubled Italian bank to 28 percent.

Malacalza Investimenti, the investment vehicle of local businessman Vittorio Malacalza, owns 17.59 percent of Carige.

Carige said earlier on Thursday it had failed to finalise an underwriting accord with a group of banks for a vital 560 million euro share issue.