Financials
December 27, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carige's top investor to meet with ECB on Thursday - source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Banca Carige’s single biggest shareholder, Italy’s Malacalza family, will meet with European Central Bank supervisors later on Thursday over a failed cash call approval, a source familiar with the matter said.

Carige on Saturday failed to win shareholder approval for a 400 million euro ($455 million) share issue that was part of a rescue financed by Italian lenders to shield the industry from a crisis at a time of difficult market conditions.

The ECB declined to comment on the issue.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below