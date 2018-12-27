Carige's top investor to meet with ECB on Thursday - source

MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Banca Carige’s single biggest shareholder, Italy’s Malacalza family, will meet with European Central Bank supervisors later on Thursday over a failed cash call approval, a source familiar with the matter said.

Carige on Saturday failed to win shareholder approval for a 400 million euro ($455 million) share issue that was part of a rescue financed by Italian lenders to shield the industry from a crisis at a time of difficult market conditions.

The ECB declined to comment on the issue.