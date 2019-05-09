Italy's Tria declines to comment on Blackrock pulling out of Carige rescue

ROME, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria declined to comment on Thursday on U.S. asset manager Blackrock’s surprise decision to pull out of a proposed rescue plan for Italian bank Carige.

A source familiar with Blackrock’s decision told Reuters earlier that the asset manager had walked away from the project at the last minute because the plan needed more co-investors and the country’s political situation was unhelpful.

BlackRock had been expected to have bought around half of a 720 million euro ($806 million) share issue, emerging with control of the country’s 10th-biggest bank and enabling the government to avoid its fourth major bank bailout in two years. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)