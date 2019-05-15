UniCredit chairman does not rule out industry rescue of Carige

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - The chairman of Italy’s biggest lender, UniCredit, raised the prospect on Wednesday of a joint banking-industry rescue for struggling regional bank Carige if it were deemed necessary to safeguard financial stability.

“If stability of the financial system is at stake then an industry-led operation, where all the banks contribute in a proportional way, could be appropriate,” Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters on the sidelines of a banking-industry meeting. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei Editing by Mark Bendeich)