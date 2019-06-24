Banking fund FITD rejects private equity's rescue plan for Carige

ROME, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s banking fund FITD said on Monday it had rejected a rescue plan presented by a private equity fund for ailing lender Banca Carige.

FITD added in statement it was ready to consider alternative solutions involving the bank’s current shareholders and other private or public investors.

Carige, which was placed under special administration by the European Central Bank in January, has a capital shortfall of 630 630 million euros ($716.88 million). ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Giulio Piovaccari)