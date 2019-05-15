Carige's top investor says supports bank if market solution is found

MILANO, May 15 (Reuters) - Carige’s top shareholder Malacalza Investimenti said it is ready to support the struggling bank should a market solution be found for its rescue.

The rescue of Carige is in disarray after BlackRock last week pulled out of a plan to provide the bulk of a proposed 720 million euro ($807.2 million) capital injection for the Genoa-based bank.

Malcalza Investimenti, which holds 27.5% of Carige, said in a statement on Wednesday “it has always been available for constructive dialogue” with the bank’s administrators and the authorities (ECB, Bank of Italy, Treasury, Consob) in order to reach a positive solution for the lender’s future.