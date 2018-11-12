Interbank deposit fund to provide part of 400 mln euro needed by Carige -sources

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Banca Carige needs around 400 million euros ($451.08 million) to plug a hole in its capital base, three sources close to the matter said on Monday, adding that part of the funds will be injected by Italy’s interbank deposit protection fund (FITD).

The rest will come from private investors, the sources said, adding that the FITD would meet later to approve the capital injection.

Banca Carige declined to comment on the issue.

On Sunday Il Corriere della Sera reported that FITD was ready to inject 220-370 million euros in the bank.