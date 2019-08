LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Italian bank Carige has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Sept. 20 to approve its planned capital increase.

The capital increase is part of a rescue plan led by the depositor protection fund (FITD) that will shoulder the bulk of a 900 million euro ($999 million) cash injection.

The plan received the green light from the European Central Bank last week, sources told Reuters. ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia Editing by David Goodman)