Italy's government to extend state guarantees for Carige bond issues - source

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italian government will present an amendment to extend to year-end the faculty for troubled bank Carige to request state guarantee on its debt issues, a ruling party source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The current deadline for requesting the guarantee expires on June 30.

Carige had issued in January 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion)in state-guaranteed debt after Rome approved an emergency liquidity measure to prop up the ailing bank.

The bonds that could be covered by guarantee could be up to 3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulio Piovaccari)