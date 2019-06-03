Financials
June 3, 2019

Banco BPM CEO says new business plan will include M&A - paper

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Italian retail bank Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna said on Monday that M&A will be part of its new business plan, which is expected in autumn.

“It’s inevitable. However it is necessary to have a clearer political and macroeconomic environment in order to understand where Italy is going”, Castagna told Italian newspaper Affari&Finanza.

Banco BPM would look to the areas of Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna in case of a deal, Castagna added.

