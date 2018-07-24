FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Credit Agricole to take 5 pct stake in Creval as part of insurance deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole is set to take a 5 percent stake in Credito Valtellinese as part of an insurance partnership it is about to sign with the mid-sized Italian bank, three sources said on Tuesday.

The sources were confirming a press report in Italian daily MF which said the deal had an overall value of 70 million euros ($82 million).

Shares in Creval extended gains after the confirmation, soaring more than 10 percent and giving a 5 percent stake a value of around 35 million euros.

$1 = 0.8557 euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Paola Arosio in Milan, Inti Landauro in Paris, editing by Giulia Segreti

