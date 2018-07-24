Credit Agricole to take 5 pct stake in Creval as part of insurance deal-sources

MILAN/PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole is set to take a 5 percent stake in Credito Valtellinese as part of an insurance partnership it is about to sign with the mid-sized Italian bank, three sources said on Tuesday.

The sources were confirming a press report in Italian daily MF which said the deal had an overall value of 70 million euros ($82 million).

Shares in Creval extended gains after the confirmation, soaring more than 10 percent and giving a 5 percent stake a value of around 35 million euros.