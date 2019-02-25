Creval appoints Luigi Lovaglio new CEO

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italian lender Credito Valtellinese (Creval) said on Monday it had appointed Luigi Lovaglio as its new chief executive officer following the resignation of Mauro Selvetti.

Selvetti, who completed the bank’s recent re-capitalisation and de-risking process, resigned after the lender’s “request for discontinuity”, Creval said in a statement.

Lovaglio, who thus far served as the bank’s chairman and is a former head of Poland’s Bank Pekao, will prepare Creval’s new three-year business plan, which aims to accelerate its core commercial banking activities and will be presented in the first half of this year.

Deputy Chairman Alessandro Trotter was appointed chairman of the bank, Creval added.