March 12, 2018 / 4:57 PM / in a day

ECB pushes to launch talks on EU's bank deposit insurance- official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 12 (Reuters) - The President of the European Central Bank told euro zone finance ministers on Monday that talks should begin to launch the first phase of a common European Deposit Insurance Scheme, an EU official said.

Mario Draghi said“significant and sufficient risk reduction has been achieved to allow the opening of negotiations to move to the first phase of EDIS”, an EU official said reporting what Draghi told eurozone finance ministers during their regular monthly meeting. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

