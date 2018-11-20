Soured bank debt to remain ECB top priority -proposed supervision chief

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Dealing with soured bank debt will remain the European Central Bank’s top priority in the coming years, the proposed new chief of its supervision arm told a confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

“The first (priority) is completing the cleaning of bank balance sheets,” Andrea Enria told the European Parliament’s committee on economic affairs in Brussels. “The second priority is promoting banking integration and private risk sharing.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa Editing by David Goodman)