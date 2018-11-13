ECB sees high risk from regulatory complacency: Lautenschlaeger

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The resilience of the euro zone bank sector is not fully satisfactory and efforts by some countries to roll back regulation raises the risk of complacency, European Central Bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

“Not only has there been a slowdown in the momentum for reform and further harmonisation of unjustified differences in national supervisory law, in some countries we have even started going backwards,” Lautenschlaeger told a conference.

“While the banking sector is more resilient than it used to be, I am not fully satisfied with the current situation,” she added. “As memories of the crisis fade, I see a high risk of complacency” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)