FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will begin to supervise Barclays Bank Ireland and the Irish subsidiary of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) from next year as they are expected to grow in size following Brexit, the ECB said on Friday.

It added it would no longer supervise Permanent tsb Group Holdings plc as it did not meet any of the significance criteria for three consecutive calendar years. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)