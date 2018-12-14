ECB's Angeloni says hopes Italy's bond-yield increase quickly "absorbed"

ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank’s Senior Supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Friday that he hoped the “significant” effects of the increase in Italian benchmark bond yields seen in recent months is quickly absorbed.

Yields rose as Italy’s populist government presented a draft budget with a forecast for a sharp increase in deficit spending that the European Commission said broke public finance rules. They have come down since Wednesday when the government proposed during talks with the Commission a lower spending goal.

Speaking at a conference in Rome, Angeloni said: “We hope for the banks and the country that (the yield increase) is re-absorbed as soon as possible”.