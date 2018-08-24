Ireland's Donnery applies for ECB bank supervisor chief

DUBLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Irish Central Bank Deputy Governor Sharon Donnery, who leads the European Central Bank’s taskforce on non-performing loans, has applied for the post of chair at the bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Ireland’s finance ministry said on Friday.

ECB supervisory chief Daniele Nouy, who set up the SSM from scratch in 2014, is due to step down when her five-year term ends on Dec. 31.

“Ms. Donnery is an exceptional candidate and Minister Donohoe is pleased to have a person of her stature going forward for the role,” a spokeswoman for Ireland’s Finance Minister Pashcal Donohoe said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Andrew Heavens)